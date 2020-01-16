John Cena Reveals Why He’s Become One of BTS’ Biggest Fans

John Cena stands as one of wrestling’s biggest personalities, and his entry into Hollywood has only begun. With a role in Suicide Squad in his future, Cena is poised to have an excellent year, and he’s got the backing of fans everywhere. In fact, a surprising fandom has joined to support the star, and it is the one which helped bring BTS to the global stage. And if you are curious as to why, you only need to watch a recent interview Cena did where he got real about his genuine love for BTS.

Recently, Cena appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, and it was there the wrestler was asked about BTS. The wrestler has been vocal about his love for the group, and BTS’ Army has shown love right back. Now, that feeling has only grown thanks to his thoughtful comments on BTS as Cena explained what makes the band special to him.

“I became interested in the fact that they’re a Korean pop band, the first Korean pop band to actually connect fans throughout the world. Me being in entertainment, I was wondering how did they did this, so I began listening to their music and the message they sent to their fans. It is one of self-love and self-reflection and being confident in yourself,” he shared.

Continuing, Cena went on to explain how BTS and their message impress him.

“Young people are listening to their music, and they’re sending a good message through their music. I think that is really cool when you popularity and you choose to use your voice for something good, that is a plus.”

While you might be a bit surprised by Cena’s endorsement, it should not come as a shock. The wrestler is known by fans everywhere for his grateful personality, and Cena is no stranger when it comes to helping others. Currently, the wrestler holds the record of granting the most Make-A-Wish Foundation requests at over 600 to date. When it comes to the youth, both Cena and BTS care a whole lot, so here’s to hoping the two can collaborate on something one day.