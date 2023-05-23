Bucchigiri Anime Announced by MAPPA

Studio MAPPA has made a name for itself by producing stellar anime such as Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and many others, as well as taking on more projects than many anime fans would think possible for a production house. To help enforce their reputation of creating countless anime projects, MAPPA has revealed a brand new anime series that is set to arrive next year in Bucchigiri. With a new poster and trailer shared by the studio, it's clear that MAPPA is again flexing its artistic capabilities with this new anime franchise.

Bucchigiri will be an original anime series from Studio MAPPA, meaning that it wasn't based on previous work such as a manga and/or light novel series. Predominantly in the anime world, many of the successful series can trace their roots back to publishers such as Shonen Jump, Kodansha, Young Animal, and more in Japan. However, MAPPA is taking the opportunity to create this new original anime with director Hiroko Utsumi, who fans might know best for their work on K-On!, Free!, Banana Fish, and SK8 Infinity. Utsumi will be joined by screenwriter Taku Kishimoto, perhaps best known for anime including Fruits Basket, Haikyuu, and Pokemon: Twilight Wings.

Bucchigiri Trailer And Poster

An Official Twitter Account was made for MAPPA's upcoming original anime series, with a new trailer giving anime fans an idea of the new offering from the prolific anime studio. The upcoming anime series is slated to arrive in January 2024, which will most likely be the first anime offering from the studio next year. With the likes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 and Attack on Titan's final episode set to arrive later this year, MAPPA still has some major events slated for the remainder of 2023.

MAPPA released an official description for the colorful, action-packed anime that will arrive in January of next year, "-Finding a heart that doesn't run away- When Akari Arahito is reunited with his former best friend Asakannon Maho, he becomes embroiled in a battle between the strong. Meanwhile, the shadow of a giant demon appears...?!"

Do you think Bucchigiri will manage to stand alongside some of MAPPA's biggest anime series? What has been your favorite offering from the production house in 2023? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of MAPPA.