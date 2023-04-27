Vinland Saga Director Apologies for Season 2 Controversy

Vinland Saga is easily one of the biggest returning anime adaptations of 2023. Focusing on Thorfinn struggling with his place in the world now that the object of his revenge, Askeladd, died in the season 1 finale, the series has changed astronomically as a result. With the bloody protagonist now seeking a life of peace by farming, the director of the anime adaptation has apologized for a recent controversy. Seemingly, there was more story planned for this latest viking season.

Vinland Saga Season 2 didn't just feature a major change in the life of Thorfinn, but a major change behind the scenes as well. With the first season created by Wit Studio, Studio MAPPA took the reins this time around in a scenario that mirrored the final season of Attack on Titan. Apparently, the creator of the original Vinland Saga manga, Makoto Yukimura, had a new story in mind when it came to the latest anime season.

Vinland Controversy

Director Shuhei Yubata apologized to fans of the anime series, stating that he was originally going to add a short story into season 2 revolving around Snake's backstory, "Please allow me to apologize to everyone. In the production of season 2, I wanted to create a short story that explored the story and characters in addition to the main story. As part of that, I was planning to create an episode about the snake's past that I received from Mr. Yukimura, but I gave up on this in order to prioritize the production of the main story."

Yubata then further explained that the segment was slated for episodes 16 and 17, giving fans a closer look at Snake's earlier days, "In both episodes 16 and 17, the premise elements surrounding this short story remained in the main story, and the storyboards and settings were ready, but this time I was not able to realize it due to my lack of ability. I think there were people who were looking forward to it because the information had been out for a long time, but I am very sorry that it turned out like this. All the staff will continue to put all their effort into the production of the main story, so please continue to support Vinland Saga in the future. "

Do you think we'll one day see more of Snake's backstory? Have you been digging Vinland Saga's latest season?

