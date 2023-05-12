Studio MAPPA Reveals New Image For Major Stage Event

It's hard to argue that Studio MAPPA hasn't earned its reputation as one of the hardest-working production houses in the business today. In 2023 alone, the studio has already released three anime series, with more on the way in the upcoming seasons. Later this month, MAPPA is planning to hold its own live event that will dive further into the current work of the studio and might just have some big reveals as to what the future holds for some of the biggest series under its banner.

MAPPA hasn't just made a name for itself by creating new anime adaptations for the likes of Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Hell's Paradise, but the MAPPA studio has also taken the reins of some heavy hitters in the medium. Tackling the fourth and final season of Attack on Titan, this year saw MAPPA once again taking an anime series from Wit Studio in the form of Vinland Saga and its second season. While the event itself will be taking place in Japan at the Tokyo Garden Theater on May 21st, it will also be live-streamed for anime fans that are hoping to catch any big reveals live.

MAPPA's Busy 2023

To help in promoting MAPPA's event, the new image also dove into the current, and future anime series that will be discussed. Fan-favorites such as Chainsaw Man, Attack on Titan, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Hell's Paradise are clearly shown, while the likes of Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill and Alice And Therese's Illusion Factory get a nod. In a few days, anime fans will get to see what the future holds for the prolific studio.

One of the biggest pieces of news that fans are crossing their fingers for is a confirmation regarding the future of Chainsaw Man. Following its debut last year, the anime series following Denji and his fellow devil hunters has yet to be confirmed for a second season. Considering that MAPPA has stated in the past that they are looking to adapt all of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's works, this event might be the studio's chance to reveal that new episodes are on the way.

What MAPPA news are you hoping will be revealed later this month? What has been your favorite project from the animation house? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of MAPPA.