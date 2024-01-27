Bucchigiri Reveals English Dub Cast

MAPPA's big new original anime series is getting its own English Dub and here's when you can expect it to arrive.

Bucchigiri might be notable as a new anime series in 2024, but it also is noteworthy as it is a completely original story for Studio MAPPA. Focusing on a young high schooler looking for love, but instead stumbling upon a super-powered genie, MAPPA's new series aims to combine magical battles with high school shenanigans. It should come as no surprise that the popular original anime is receiving its own English Dub, as the series has revealed both the cast and when you can expect it to arrive.

Studio MAPPA had an amazingly busy 2023, with the anime studio working on the likes of Vinland Saga, Hell's Paradise, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen to name a few. This year, MAPPA isn't only working on Bucchigiri, as the now legendary studio is also set to return to Hell's Paradise season two. While not confirmed for this year, the production house has also announced in the past that it will be working on a new Chainsaw Man movie, the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen, Campfire Cooking in Another World With My Absurd Skill Season 2, and an original anime series for Adult Swim in Lazarus.

Bucchigiri's English Cast Revealed

The first English Dub episode of Bucchigiri will arrive today, January 27th. So far, the English Dub cast includes the following voice actors:

Arajin voiced by Alex Mai

Senya voiced by Christopher Guerrero

Matakara voiced by Ricco Fajardo

Mahoro voiced by Lindsay Seidel

Zabu voiced by Daniel Van Thomas

Komao voiced by James Marler

If this is your first time hearing about Bucchigiri, the premiere can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the magical anime, "Arajin Tomoshibi's reunion with his old pal Matakara Asamine takes an unexpected turn when they stumble into a brawl with the toughest guys in town. And just when you thought things couldn't get weirder, a colossal genie decides to drop in. Brace yourself for the ultimate showdown. It's the clash of the cool and the magical!"

