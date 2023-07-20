Cowboy Bebop Director Announces New Anime With Adult Swim, MAPPA

It looks like the director of Cowboy Bebop is ready to explore a new project. Shinichiro Watanabe is now teaming up with Adult Swim to bring an original series to life for Toonami. With MAPPA Studio on hand, Watanabe will bring Lazarus to life soon, and the world just learned about the big project at San Diego Comic-Con.

The big announcement was shared today as the Adult Swim Festival kicked off. It was there promos for Lazarus were shared as Watanabe's name drew in crowds. As reported by Variety, this new series will put Watanabe in the lead while MAPPA Studio animated the project. A number of other helpers are also aiding Watanabe including Chad Stahelski, the director of the John Wick films. The director drafted several action sequences for Lazarus, so you can be Watanabe will only elevate those fights.

If you are curious as to what Lazarus will be about, it seems the story is going back to Watanabe's roots. The anime is set in 2052 and follows a neuroscientist who develops a miracle drug called Hapuna. The medicine is a cure for many diseases, but it comes to light that Hapuna will kill those who take it after a few years. So as chaos takes over the globe, a special team of agents are assembled to deal with the situation.

"As I embark on this creative journey, I can't help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far," Watanabe shared in a new statement. "I hope you enjoy it."

As for Adult Swim, Jason Demaro had a statement prepared ahead of this reveal. The SVP and head of anime for the program wrote, "Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it's a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series," said Jason DeMarco, SVP and head of anime and action series at Adult Swim. "Like all of his work, 'Lazarus' is packed with big ideas, incredible characters, and a ton of heart. We can't wait for anime fans to see this world."

Currently, Lazarus has no release window. The hit anime will mark Watanabe's next project as the visionary has kept busy. His last directing gig was in 2019 with Carole & Tuesday, but Watanabe has been busy in more recent times. For instance, the artist worked on Blade Runner: Black Lotus circa 2021, but now Watanabe is ready to return to the director's chair.

What do you think about this new anime reveal? Do you plan on tuning into Lazaru when it debuts? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!