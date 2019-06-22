Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple English Dub Now Streaming on FunimationNow, Crunchyroll

Bungo Stray Dogs‘ third season is nearing its end, but that doesn’t mean that new content from the popular anime is done just yet. Though its big movie, Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, has been available for streaming in its original Japanese, now fans of the English dub of the franchise will finally get the chance to check out this movie for themselves.

Both Funimation and Crunchyroll have confirmed that you can now stream the English dub of Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple through either of their streaming services. The film initially released between the second and third seasons of the anime, so you don’t need to be fully caught up with everything either!

BIG NEWS! 🍎 Get ready to investigate more unnatural occurrences with Atsushi and Kyouka! Bungo Stray Dogs – DEAD APPLE is coming dubbed to FunimationNow TOMORROW! More info: https://t.co/oXZ4P52uJ5 pic.twitter.com/EaRQUocC2w — Funimation (@FUNimation) June 20, 2019

Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple carries over the staff and voice actors from the original anime series, and reportedly was almost a short OVA special. With the third season currently running with its English dub as well, there’s now a good amount of content for dub fans! The film is officially described as such:

“Six years has passed since the bloodbath known as the Dragon’s Head Rush conflict. Perhaps because of a inexplicable “mist,” over 500 special ability users had since used their gifts to take their own lives. The Gifted Special Operations Division of the Japan’s Ministry of Home Affairs named this the Serial Suicides of Special Ability Users, and enlists the help of the Armed Detective Agency to capture Shibusawa Tatsuhiko, the mysterious special ability user thought to be involved.

But Dazai Osamu disappears at the same time, and “Demon” Fyodor begins showing his shadow. The special ability users are threatened by an onslaught of unprecedentedly powerful enemies, and the city of Yokohama falls into a terrifying nightmare. Atsushi and Kyouka infiltrate Shibusawa’s fortress, where they are met by Akutagawa, who delivers an unthinkable truth.”

Bungo Stray Dogs was originally created by Kafka Asagiri with illustrations provided by Sango Harukawa for Young Ace magazine in 2012. The series follows the members of the Armed Detective Agency, a group full of individuals with super powers and use them to solve mysteries, and carrying out various missions for the mafia. The series is most well known for naming its characters after famous literary authors like Edgar Allen Poe, Agatha Christie, Mark Twain, and Akiko Yosano.