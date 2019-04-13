‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ Season 3 Shares Slick New Poster

Bungo Stray Dogs has officially kicked off its first season, and fans have noticed how it’s started off by going back and exploring Dazai and Chuya in their early days as part of the Port Mafia. The first episode of the new season sees the two at fifteen years old, and teases many more adventures adapted from the events of the original light novel. To go along with this new setting is a clean new look at it with a slick poster.

The series shared a new poster and closer look at Dazai and Chuya’s younger designs on their official Twitter account. There’s also a better look at Rando, who will be playing a part soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While their naturally not too much revealed about Rando at this point, it has been confirmed that Yuuya Uchida (Perospero in One Piece) will be providing his voice. Bones will once again be producing Bungo Stray Dogs, and the third season will also feature the return of Takuya Igarashi, director of the first two seasons and Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple.

Yoji Enokido will be returning from the seasons and film to write the scripts for the new season as well. The voice cast from the previous seasons will all be returning as well. Bungo Stray Dogs Season 3 is now streaming on Crunchyroll and they describe the new season as such:

“The White Tiger and the Black Beast – Nakagawa Atsushi and Akutagawa Ryunosuke’s fight against Francis F. brings an end to the great war against the Guild. Life goes on as normal in Yokoyama, thanks to the continued truce between the Armed Detective Agency and the Port Mafia, who, together, saved the city from ruin. But there are still rumors of Guild stragglers and other crime organizations making their way in from abroad. Meanwhile, Dazai Osamu had premonitions of another impending disaster. Lurking in the darkness is the Fyodor D., leader of pirate organization Rats in the House of the Dead, his dreadful plans on the verge of execution.”

Bungo Stray Dogs was originally created by Kafka Asagiri with illustrations provided by Sango Harukawa for Young Ace magazine in 2012. The series follows the members of the Armed Detective Agency, a group full of individuals with super powers and use them to solve mysteries, and carrying out various missions for the mafia. The series is most well known for naming its characters after famous literary authors like Edgar Allen Poe, Agatha Christie, Mark Twain, and Akiko Yosano.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!