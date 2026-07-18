Jujutsu Kaisen & Attack on Titan Studio Drops Cool New Posters for Major Anniversary

The studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan and more is kicking off a major celebration of a milestone anniversary, and has shared some cool new posters for the occasion. MAPPA has quickly become one of the most notable studios among modern day anime fans as they have been behind some of the biggest franchises in the last few years. But the studio has been active for a very long time, and has plenty of major hits under its belt. That’s even more true now as it celebrates its 15th anniversary.

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MAPPA is now in the midst of celebrating its 15th anniversary, and is preparing a much larger event taking place in Japan later this September. They’ll be hosting a special exhibition later this year in Japan showing off the art from some of their biggest works, and franchises like Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and Chainsaw Man are kicking off this special celebration early with some cool new posters showing off the characters in a fun new way. You can check them out below.

Studio MAPPA Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Studio MAPPA has kicked off its 15th anniversary celebration with a tease for many of the new projects they now have in various stages of development. This not only included a brand new season of Jujutsu Kaisen, but also a confirmation that Attack on Titan will be briefly returning with a new anime segment as part of an upcoming video game release. Franchises such as Chainsaw Man and Dorohedoro have confirmed that they will also continue with new projects, but there’s even more from the studio on the way.

During the event, MAPPA also confirmed three new anime adaptations they now have in the works as well. These include new TV series for Coco Uzuki’s Fall in Love, You False Angels, Naoki Fujita’s Beat & Motion, and Usagi’s Jimoto Saiko! The latter is the wildest new show in the line up as despite its cutesy outside look, there are all sorts of wild and controversial elements that could end up taking fans by surprise when it finally make its debut in the coming year.

Why Is Studio MAPPA Such a Big Deal?

Courtesy of MAPPA

MAPPA has been in the works on several anime projects since it was founded in 2011, and has ranged from many TV anime and feature film projects. After coming onto the scene strong with projects like Kids on the Slope, the studio has made major waves with fans over the years with bigger and bigger projects. But the studio really started to find a whole new audience with many of their Shonen Jump and Shonen franchises that they were able to add to their repertoire.

Their work with franchises like Yuri on Ice!!, Kakegurui, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, Chainsaw Man and more took it all to a whole new level. The studio has been hitting hard with these big franchises in particular, and that’s made their name popular with fans. It’s become the go-to studio that fans often ask for first when a manga announces an anime adaptation, and has become a household name in just 15 years. The future’s even brighter at this point.

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