Critically Acclaimed Seinen Manga Creator Refuses to Continue Without AI

The use of AI in the entertainment industry, especially in artistic mediums such as anime and manga that emphasize human creativity, remains highly controversial. There have been debates across the industry, with many creators arguing that AI has no place in artistic expression. However, there is another side to the controversy, as some creators have begun adopting the technology. In a recent interview, one critically acclaimed seinen manga creator revealed that one of the reasons his latest manga is currently on hiatus is because publishers do not allow the use of AI in its creation.

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That creator is Inio Asano, best known for Goodnight Punpun and Dead Dead Demon’s Dededede Destruction. His latest work, Mujina Into the Deep, which has been serialized since 2023, has been on hiatus for some time, with Asano confirming it will remain so until 2027. While he explained that there are several reasons for the hiatus, one of the major ones is not being able to employ AI in his work, as he shared on the Japanese talk show WEEKLY OCHIAI. Asano’s reasoning for wanting to use AI offers an intriguing insight into where the manga industry could be heading.

Goodnight Punpun Creator Says AI Can Improve Quality by a Mile

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Inio Asano’s work on Mujina Into the Deep has always been intriguing because it incorporates the use of 3D models throughout the manga. He explained that he uses Unreal Engine and Blender, either purchasing the 3D models he needs or creating them himself. Asano said this approach was inspired by open-world games like GTA, as he wanted to give his manga the feel of an open-world setting with reusable assets, which also naturally led the series toward becoming an action manga. This prompted the host to ask how AI could help with the process, particularly in handling the models and placing them throughout such a vast world.

Asano explained that it is definitely possible, but the issue lies in how extensively AI can be used. He added that publishers have banned the use of AI in manga production precisely because creators are professionals. This is when he revealed that one of the reasons Mujina Into the Deep is currently on hiatus is the ban on AI. According to Asano, although mangaka are not allowed to use AI, it could actually improve the quality of their work by a mile.

Asano added that, since the use of AI in manga production is currently banned, he believes it is better to take a break. He expressed hope that the ban could be lifted by next year, saying it would make more sense to continue drawing the manga then, so he is currently on standby. Asano’s reasoning for wanting to use AI is certainly intriguing. While there is still no definitive consensus on AI’s role in content creation, its adoption is steadily growing, with companies like Aniplex also considering its use in anime production if it proves beneficial. As a result, developments across the anime and manga industry continue to point toward a future where AI becomes a normal part of the creative process, whether consumers embrace it or not.

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