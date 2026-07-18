Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of the Summer Confirms English Dub Streaming Date & Cast

The Summer 2026 anime schedule is now underway, and Crunchyroll has confirmed the release date for the English dub of their darkest new anime offering of the season. July brought with it a whole new wave of anime releases that have been getting fan attention now available for streaming with Crunchyroll, and there’s one dark series in particular that’s really taken off with fans thanks to a very strong first few waves of episodes. Now even more fans are going to get the chance to see it for themselves with its English dub starting soon.

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The anime adaptation for Tomato Soup’s Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia has quickly made a name for itself this month as part of the promising new batch of shows airing for the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and thankfully has been included in Crunchyroll’s schedule of English dub releases. In fact, the English dub for the anime will kick off on Saturday, July 18th with its first two episodes and the rest of the episodes airing on a weekly basis from here on out.

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is currently four episodes into its Japanese language broadcast, and the English dub for the first two episodes are now available for streaming with Crunchyroll as of the time of this writing. Episodes of the English dub will be releasing on a weekly basis from here on out, and it likely will be keeping up this pace barring any future hiccups behind the scenes. Which means fans of the dub won’t be too far behind fans who are keeping up with the original Japanese release.

The English dub voice cast for Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia includes the likes of Cristina Vee as Sitara, Marwa Elda as Fatima, Abi Kumar as Shira, Yussef Benelbar as Muhammad, Cameron Wisener as Zumurrud, Zareen Afzaal as Anis, Nasim Benelkour as Uncle, Adrian Godinez as Ahmad, Alex Mai as Tolui, Christopher Guerrero as Genghis Khan, Daryl Mayfield as Kamal Al-Din, Tom Henry as Mongolian Commander, Jack Reeder as Craftsman, and Bernadette Dela Cruz, Darien McArthur, Kelly Greenshield, Jordan Colea, Elizabeth Evans, and Marianne Bray as additional voices.

What’s So Special About Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia?

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia immediately took fans by surprise when its seemingly “cute” design style ultimately took a much darker turn than fans could have expected to see. It’s been promising to get even darker from this point on, and the series is going to really have fans hooked if it can pull off what’s next in the story. Focusing on the story of a young girl caught in an age of war and strife, it takes a turn towards revenge as the anime is planning to give her an uphill battle from here on out.

Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia had one of the strongest new anime premieres of the Summer so far, and it’s likely going to go down as one of the best when the season comes to an end. With this double episode premiere of the English dub now available to watch now, thankfully even more fans are going to be able to check it all out in action as it continues through the Summer.

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