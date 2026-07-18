After 4 Years, One Piece Manga Is Finally Getting Its Next Big Release

One Piece has become one of the biggest manga series of all time, largely due to the success it has achieved over more than 29 years of serialization, resulting in over a thousand chapters and more than 100 volumes. This has also led to an abundance of collectibles available in many different formats. While some fans prefer reading new chapters weekly through Shonen Jump, the collected volumes make it much easier to experience the story in bulk. However, with the series now spanning over 110 volumes, buying each one individually can be expensive.

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As a result, manga box sets have become a popular option, and One Piece has embraced the format, releasing four box sets so far that collect Volumes 1–90. The latest box set was released in January 2022, and now, more than four years later, the fifth One Piece manga box set has finally been announced. It is scheduled for release on December 8, 2026, nearly five years after Box Set 4. This collection will include arguably the series’ biggest arc, Wano, while also continuing into the Egghead arc, featuring some of the manga’s biggest revelations and most exciting turning points.

One Piece Manga Box Set 5 Is Scheduled for Release in Fall 2026

Box set reveal! 🗻



The One Piece Box Set 5: Wano to Egghead releases December 8, 2026.

Includes:

🏴‍☠️ Volumes 91-111

🏴‍☠️ A double-sided color poster

🏴‍☠️ An exclusive paper playsheet for the One Piece trading card game



Pre-order now: https://t.co/ApKXapSDGP pic.twitter.com/IYeXbCfkhW — VIZ Media (@VIZMedia) July 17, 2026

On its X (formerly Twitter) account, Viz Media, the publisher responsible for distributing the manga overseas, announced that One Piece Box Set 5 will collect Volumes 91–111, covering the story from the Wano arc through the Straw Hats’ arrival on Elbaph Island and the beginning of the arc. With the box set scheduled for release later this year, pre-orders have already begun through retailers such as Amazon at a price of $200, which has been the standard launch price for previous box sets. The collection will also include an exclusive double-sided color poster and an exclusive paper play sheet for the One Piece Trading Card Game.

The box sets have always been the cheaper and better option, especially for One Piece, and the additional bonuses only make this release even more exciting. What makes this box set even more intriguing is that it covers the Wano and Egghead arcs, featuring some of the series’ biggest fights and most significant revelations. It includes some of the Straw Hats’ best battles alongside striking truths about the world of One Piece.

For fans interested in collectibles, One Piece Box Set 5 will be one of the franchise’s biggest releases, especially considering its exclusive One Piece Trading Card Game bonus, which recently faced major scalping issues and controversy. Although this is the biggest box set yet, it is unlikely to be the last, as the story is still ongoing and there could still be one or two more in the future. A complete box set collection would ultimately become the One Piece manga’s biggest release, but for now, Box Set 5 remains one of the franchise’s biggest upcoming releases.

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