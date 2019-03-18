‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ Season 3 Debuts Teaser Trailer

The return of Bungo Stray Dogs is one of the most exciting aspects of the 2019 anime year, and as it gears up for its big April premiere fans are excitedly waiting to see what the series will bring to the packed Spring 2019 anime season. But production on the new season has been pretty quiet thus far. Now fans have gotten their best look at Season 3 yet.

The series debuted a jam-packed teaser trailer for Season 3, and it moves pretty fast as it’s got a lot to tease as everyone’s favorites return for a new batch of adventures. Check it out in the video below.

“Bungou Stray Dogs” S3 anime PV. Series premiere April 12th (Bones) https://t.co/Cufq60G1ud pic.twitter.com/Gsi7gUMafc — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) March 14, 2019

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 3 is currently on track for a premiere April 12 in Japan. The season has yet to be confirmed for a streaming release outside of Japan, but considering the availability of the first two seasons the third will likely be confirmed before or around the new season’s premiere.

Bones will once again be producing the series, and the third season will also feature the return of Takuya Igarashi, director of the first two seasons and Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple. Yoji Enokido will be returning from the seasons and film to write the scripts for the new season as well. The voice cast for the first three anime projects have been confirmed for a return in the third season too.

GRANRODEO returns to perform the new opening theme, “Setsuna no Ai,” and Luck Life will be returning to perform the new ending theme, “Lily.” Both groups have performed theme songs for the series in the past. There has been confirmation of a new character to the fray, however, as Kenichi Suzumura has been cast as Katai Tayama, a former Armed Detective Agency member who now lives as a shut-in hacker.

Bungo Stray Dogs was originally created by Kafka Asagiri with illustrations provided by Sango Harukawa for Young Ace magazine in 2012. The series follows the members of the Armed Detective Agency, a group full of individuals with super powers and use them to solve mysteries, and carrying out various missions for the mafia. The series is most well known for naming its characters after famous literary authors like Edgar Allen Poe, Agatha Christie, Mark Twain, and Akiko Yosano.

Yen Press has licensed the manga for an English language release, and Bungo Stray Dogs was adapted into an anime series by Studio Bones. The first 12 episodes of the series ran from April to June 2016 and a second batch of 12 episodes that aired from October to December 2016. The series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll. For those interested in the film, Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple is currently streaming on Crunchyroll as well.