‘Bungo Stray Dogs’ Season 3 Shares New Poster

Bungo Stray Dogs will be one of the many favorite anime series making a big return this year, and now fans have gotten the first look at the third season of the series with a new poster.

The new poster highlights many of the returning favorites, and confirms when exactly when we’ll be getting the third season too.

“Bungou Stray Dogs” S3 anime key visual. OP by GRANRODEO. ED by Luck Life. Its broadcast is slated to premiere in April 2019 (Bones) //t.co/QK5JUGrBPI pic.twitter.com/UfruFmdxhQ — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) December 31, 2018

Premiering this April, Takuya Igarashi, director on the first two seasons of the series and Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple, and Yoji Enokido, scriptwriter for the first two seasons and Dead Apple, are returning for the third season — which will once again be produced by Studio Bones.

Though the voice cast has yet to be confirmed, there’s a good chance that they will return for the third season considering that not only are the director and scriptwriter returning for Season 3, but GRANRODEO is returning to perform the new opening theme and Luck Life is returning to perform the new ending theme.

Bungo Stray Dogs was originally created by Kafka Asagiri with illustrations provided by Sango Harukawa for Young Ace magazine in 2012. The series follows the members of the Armed Detective Agency, a group full of individuals with super powers and use them to solve mysteries, and carrying out various missions for the mafia. The series is most well known for naming its characters after famous literary authors like Edgar Allen Poe, Agatha Christie, Mark Twain, and Akiko Yosano.

The series often features characters endowed with super abilities based around those literary authors and the works they’ve produced as well. For example, Ryunosuke Akutagawa wrote stories that inspired acclaimed director Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon, and in the series, he has the ability to turn his cloak into a monstrous being.

Yen Press has licensed the manga for an English language release, and Bungo Stray Dogs was adapted into an anime series by Studio Bones. The first 12 episodes of the series ran from April to June 2016 and a second batch of 12 episodes that aired from October to December 2016. The series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll. For those interested in the film, Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple is currently streaming on Crunchyroll as well.