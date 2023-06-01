Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Poster, Trailer Released

The anime summer season is looking to have quite a few stories set to return for fans of the medium. While supernatural anime franchises such as Jujutsu Kaisen and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War are aiming to take a lion's share of the attention in the anime fan community, a dark horse has revealed when it will arrive for its fifth season. Bungo Stray Dogs has revealed when it will hit the small screen with its new season, as well as dropping a new trailer and poster for those interested in the continuing adventures of the Armed Detective Agency.

Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 will once again be handled by Studio Bones, the prolific production house responsible for the likes of My Hero Academia and Mob Psycho 100. Prior to the series arrival on July 12th, which will be a Crunchyroll exclusive, the franchise has revealed both the opening and ending themes. GRANRODEO is set to handle the opening theme in "Tetsu no ori", while Luck Life will be responsible for the ending theme in "Kiseki".

Bungo Stray Dogs: Poster/Trailer Combo

Bungo Stray Dogs might be on its fifth season, but that doesn't mean this will be the end for the supernatural detectives. The manga series from creators Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa continues to this day, meaning there is more material for the anime to adapt should it choose. From the latest trailer, it seems that the Armed Detective Agency is going to have its work cut out for it.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the story of Bungo Stray Dogs, the series can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll, and here's the official description from the streaming service, "Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Nakajima Atsushi meets some strange men. One of them, Dazai Osamu, is a suicidal man attempting to drown himself in broad daylight. The other, bespectacled Kunikida Doppo, nervously stands by flipping through a notepad. Both are members of the "Armed Detective Agency" said to solve incidents that even the military and police won't touch. Atsushi ends up accompanying them on a mission to eliminate a man-eating tiger that's been terrorizing the population..."

Are you hyped for the return of Bungo Stray Dogs next month? What's been your favorite work from Studio Bones? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Armed Detective Agency.