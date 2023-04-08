Crunchyroll Announces Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 And Sweet Reincarnation Acquistion

Crunchyroll remains one of the premiere streaming services to find some of the biggest anime franchises that have been released in the history of the medium. To help in celebrating Anime Boston, the platform has announced the acquisition of a new anime along with a returning classic. The biggest of the pair is easily Bungo Stray Dogs, which will release its fifth season this summer from the same studio that produced the first four seasons in Studio Bones.

Via a new press release, Crunchyroll was able to confirm not just Bungo Stray Dogs' upcoming return via new episodes but confirmed that the streaming service will be airing new series Sweet Reincarnation, which is set to make landfall this summer as well. While the returning anime series focuses on a particular detective agency, Sweet Reincarnation focuses on a far different story. The isekai series focuses on a young baker who finds himself meeting his demise and traveling to another world. Placed in the body of a young pastry chef, Millie Morteln is aiming for success in the kitchen via this new world and his new lease on life.

Crunchyroll Acquisitions

One big factor in Crunchyroll's recent growth was the merging of the company with Funimation, as both are now owned by Sony Entertainment. Aside from seeing Crunchyroll inherit some big titles from its former competitor in Dragon Ball Z, the platform has managed to expand its library astronomically as a result. As anime grows in popularity, Crunchyroll has been riding the wave.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the story of Bungo Stray Dogs, the series can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll, and here's the official description from the streaming service, "Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Nakajima Atsushi meets some strange men. One of them, Dazai Osamu, is a suicidal man attempting to drown himself in broad daylight. The other, bespectacled Kunikida Doppo, nervously stands by flipping through a notepad. Both are members of the "Armed Detective Agency" said to solve incidents that even the military and police won't touch. Atsushi ends up accompanying them on a mission to eliminate a man-eating tiger that's been terrorizing the population..."

