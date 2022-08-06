Bungo Stray Dogs Reveals New Cast Members For Fourth Season

2023 is set to see some major players in the anime game return with new seasons and Bungo Stray Dogs is no exception. Crunchyroll Expo not only confirmed that the series will be returning next January but also released a new trailer along with giving fans of the Armed Detective Agency an idea of the new cast members that will be joining the adventures of the anime adaptation, both hero and villain alike.

The new cast members for the fourth season of Bungo Stray Dogs will include:

Akio Otsuka (Batou in Ghost in the Shell) as Fukuchi Gen'ichirō

Makoto Koichi (Yuka Tokitate in I'm Standing on a Million Lives) as Teruko Ōkura

Takehito Koyasu (Zeke in Attack on Titan) as Nikolai G

Takeshi Kusao (Ladros in Black Clover) as Mushitaro Oguri

Don't worry long-time fans of the Armed Detective Agency because some old favorites are set to return for the long-awaited comeback of the series, including:

Yuto Uemura as Atsushi Nakajima

Mamoru Miyano as Osamu Dazai

Sumire Morohoshi as Kyoka Izumi

Kenshiro Ono as Ryunosuke Akutagawa

Kisho Taniyama as Chuya Nakahara

If you haven't had the chance to dive into the story of Bungo Stray Dogs, the first three seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll, with the official description reading as such:

"Your detective agency is a pride of the country." It has been about a month since the Armed Detective Agency, in collaboration with the Port Mafia, won the "cannibalism" operation masterminded by the "Rats in the House of the Dead". The Armed Detective Agency was awarded the highest medal for safety contribution, the Order of the Azusa Bow of Exorcism, and was praised by the whole country. Then an urgent request from the government comes in. The four murders of the young senators were likened to the five signs of the mortality of the highest heavenly being of Rokudo Rinne, the Six Realms of Reincarnation. The Armed Detective Agency sets out to prevent the remaining murder from happening. "All forces must work together to prevent the attempts of the evil."

The creators that are working to bring the fourth season of the anime adaptation will include:

Director: Takuya Igarashi

Series Composition: Yoji Enokido

Character Designer: Nobuhiro Arai

Art Director: Yumiko Kondo

Editing: Shigeru Nishiyama

Music: Taku Iwasaki

Animation Production: BONES

Are you hyped for the return of Bungo Stray Dogs? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of this unique detective agency.