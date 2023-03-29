Bungo Stray Dogs Season 5 Announced

It's official! There is more Bungo Stray Dogs on the way. If you did not know, Studio Bones rolled out season four earlier this year, and the series just put out its latest finale. It was there Bungo Stray Dogs fans learned a new season is in the works, and they were even given a poster for their patience. So if you were hoping for more of this Studio Bones anime, your wish has been granted!

As you can see below, a key visual was released at the end of Bungo Stray Dogs season 4. The new poster highlights some chaotic artwork as leads like Atsushi Nakajima can be seen. According to current reports, Studio Bones is already working on Bungo Stray Dogs season 5, but no release information has been shared for the comeback as of yet. But if fans are lucky, Studio Bones will get the new season up and out before long.

"Bungo Stray Dogs" TV Anime Season 5 in production & Broadcast July 2023; Teaser Visual. pic.twitter.com/ONcSR0ysBs — Sugoi LITE (@SugoiLITE) March 29, 2023

If you have not kept up with Bungo Stray Dogs, you should know the supernatural seinen has become an ever-popular pick with fans. Created in 2012 by Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa, the Bungo Stray Dogs manga is still putting out new chapters each week. Since its publication, Bungo Stray Dogs has inspired a number of light novels, and Bones began its anime adaptation in 2016. A movie has even been released titled Bungo Stray Dogs: Dead Apple which premiered in March 2018. In recent years, Bungo Stray Dogs has also inspired a spin-off series of its own as well as a live-action adaptation.

If you want to know more about Bungo Stray Dogs, seasons one through four are streaming on Crunchyroll. You can read up on the manga's official synopsis below for all the details:

"Kicked out of his orphanage and on the verge of starving to death, Nakajima Atsushi meets some strange men. One of them, Dazai Osamu, is a suicidal man attempting to drown himself in broad daylight. The other, bespectacled Kunikida Doppo, nervously stands by flipping through a notepad. Both are members of the "Armed Detective Agency" said to solve incidents that even the military and police won't touch. Atsushi ends up accompanying them on a mission to eliminate a man-eating tiger that's been terrorizing the population..."

