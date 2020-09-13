Burn The Witch Manga to Continue with 'Season Two' Sequel

✖

Burn the Witch is one of the newest manga in Shonen Jump, and it has already become a hit. The series, which is penned by Tite Kubo, continues the story he brought to life some time ago with a one-shot. Now, there is only one more chapter left of Burn the Witch to go, but it seems like Kubo plans to continue the manga with a second season of sorts.

The information went live in the most recent issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. It was there fans were told a second season of Burn the Witch is being planned by Kubo. However, this season refers to the manga rather than the anime which is slated to debut this year.

Currently, there is no word on when Burn the Witch will show off this second season. The manga has put out three chapters so far with the fourth on its way today. When the manga was announced, Kubo said it would be a four-chapter miniseries, so fans hope to hear about its season two comeback soon.

For those who aren't familiar with Burn the Witch, the manga was created in July 2018 as a one-shot. Kubo went on to serialize the manga back in August, and an anime adaptation of the story is in the works. Studio Colorado will produce the anime alongside team Yaamahitsuji.

As for its story, Burn the Witch is set in a supernatural world where heroines Noel and Ninny split time between London and Reverse London. The pair are witches who work to contain dragons in Reverse London from ever going topside. But when one of their friends gets too close to a dragon, the girls find themselves desperate to save them all while escaping heat from the city's overseers.

