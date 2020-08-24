Bleach Creator's Burn the Witch Anime Releases English Trailer

Bleach creator Tite Kubo has finally launched the first chapter of his new limited series, Burn the Witch, in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump and to celebrate we finally got an English version of the new trailer for the upcoming anime adaptation of it. Following the release of its initial one-shot back in 2018, it was announced earlier this year that this new project from the Bleach creator would be getting a brand new theatrical anime release. Thankfully for fans outside of Japan (especially during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), this new anime will be streaming in other regions.

When Burn the Witch releases on October 2nd in theaters in Japan, it will be available through various streaming platforms around the world. Crunchyroll will be handling the streaming premiere for North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS, and released a slick English subtitled version of the newest trailer. You can check it out in the video above!

Burn the Witch is an interesting project for Tite Kubo. Not only is it the first major new release from the creator since Bleach came to an end in 2016, but it was expanded from its initial one-shot to a new four chapter limited series (that's currently running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen jump magazine as of this writing). According to the initial announcement, the editorial department as Shueisha loved the initial one-shot so much that they wanted an anime developed from that idea alone.

(Photo: Shochiku)

From here, the one-shot has since been expanded and this final project is what we will see animated in the upcoming film. Upon its streaming debut, the streaming version will be a slightly edited take on the release that fans will get in theaters. Though it's unclear as to what that currently means as of this writing. Crunchyroll describes the new Burn the Witch anime as such:

"Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden “reverse” side of London can see the dragons. Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

