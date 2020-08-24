Bleach Creator's Burn the Witch Manga Releases New Promo

✖

Bleach creator Tite Kubo has finally returned to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a brand new series, and it's such a huge occasion that a new promo hyping up Burn the Witch's official manga debut has been released online. Kubo initially released the series as a one-shot a couple of years ago, and it was such a hit that Shueisha requested that Kubo work it into a new limited series that has made its official launch with the newest issue of the magazine. The new series will be four chapters long, but fans are still hyped to see what comes next!

For those who might not have read through the first one-shot release or first chapter of Burn the Witch, you can check out what it's offering with a brand new promo that showcases many of the new characters, designs, and ideas found in Kubo's new series. This one ties into the Bleach universe as it features a Western branch of the Soul Society, so fans of Kubo's previous work will definitely want to check it out. Especially when there's a brand new anime for it on the way as well!

You can currently read through Tite Kubo's limited Burn the Witch series for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library! Crunchyroll will be streaming the new anime project when it debuts this October as well, and they describe the new anime as such, "Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden “reverse” side of London can see the dragons.

BURN THE WITCH Manga PV. pic.twitter.com/VhwLYNUNKj — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) August 24, 2020

The description continues as, "Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

Have you started Tite Kubo's new Burn the Witch series? What are you hoping to see from this new manga before it's all over? Excited for the upcoming anime for it as well? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

