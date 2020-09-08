Burn the Witch Casts Major New Character

✖

Bleach fans have been "eating well" in 2020, with the announcement that not only would the main series be returning to the world of anime with the long awaited adaptation of the One Thousand Year Blood War Arc, but also that the spin-off series of Burn The Witch would be getting an anime adaptation of its own, with the latter confirming yet another cast member for its cadre of witches and magic. Unlike the main adventures of the Soul Society, Burn The Witch will take a drastically different approach to the world of Shinigami by exploring "Reverse London" and the agents of "Wing Bind".

With the anime series scheduled to be released in Japan on October 2nd, a good amount of the cast has already been confirmed for the voice actors that will be lending their talents to the members of the Wing Bind organization. The new character introduced to this spin-off universe of Bleach is Macy Baljure, a former rock star who finds herself dragged into the world of the supernatural after discovering a dragon that she considers family. Having performed alongside Ninny in a past life, one of the leads of the anime series, Macy finds herself fighting for her life in the world of Reverse London, voiced by Saori Hayami of One-Punch Man and Fairy Tale fame.

The voice cast confirmed so far for Burn The Witch reads as such:

Asami Tano as Ninny Spangcole

Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi

Shimba Tsuchiya as Balgo Parks

Hiroaki Hirata as Chief Rie

Hikisaka as Osushi-chan

Mugihito as Wolfgang

Slashhaut Chikahiro Kobayashi as Bruno Bangnyfe

Haruka Shimizu as Sullivan Squire

Miou Tanaka as Roy B. Dipper

Though a release date has yet to be revealed about the adaptation of the last story arc of Bleach, fans definitely won't have to wait much longer to examine this world of witches and magic. Bleach as an anime has always been a Shonen series that has emphasized swordplay and power ups within its installments, with Burn The Witch bringing a decidedly different flavor to the series by following witches in the world of the Soul Society. While we aren't sure if Ichigo Kurosaki and friends will be making an appearance in this spin-off, it will be nice to revisit the world of Bleach once again after so many years.

Via ANN