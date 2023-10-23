Burn the Witch Season 2 Shares New Trailer, Poster

Burn the Witch is gearing up for a big comeback. If you did not know, the action series made its debut in July 2018 under the careful eye of Tite Kubo. The creator of Bleach branched out with Burn the Witch as fans were introduced to a magical version of London. It didn't take long before an anime was ordered, and season two is now on the horizon. So of course, Burn the Witch has released a new trailer to hype up its return.

As you can see below, the trailer for Burn the Witch 0.8 is live, and the new reel puts our favs center stage. From Ninny to Noel, we can find our favorite Wing Bind agents here as they unpack a new threat against the agency. And with a rogue dragon on the loose, well – you can imagine the pressure our heroes are feeling.

Burn the Witch 0.8 will bring the anime's second season to life, and it goes without saying fans are eager to see the show return. The big comeback is slated for December 29th, so Burn the Witch will return to screen after three years of waiting. The first Burn the Witch film-turned-miniseries was released in October 2020 by Studio Colorido. So as you can imagine, fans have been waiting patiently for Kubo's comeback.

If you are not familiar with Burn the Witch, you can watch its first anime outing easily enough. Kubo's series can be found streaming on Crunchyroll. So for more information on Burn the Witch, you can read the manga's official synopsis below:

(Photo: Studio Colorido)

"Ninny Spangcole and Noel Niihashi are Wing Bind agents, and they aren't serving out of the goodness of their hearts-they want achievement points and cold, hard credit in their bank accounts. But instead of getting a prime assignment with lots of gold and glory, they get stuck with babysitting duty. Before they can get used to the boredom, Ninny and Noel find themselves on the run with a fugitive who's like catnip for dragons. Will they manage to pull off a happy ending, or has their story just been cursed?"

