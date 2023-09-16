New Burn the Witch Anime First Teaser, Staff Details Revealed

Burn the Witch is returning for a new anime, and has released its first teaser trailer to help celebrate along with detailing the staff and cast for the new project! Bleach series creator Tite Kubo returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine with a special one-shot release in 2018, and fans saw the first look at a brand new limited series that the creator had in the works. Burn the Witch turned out to be such a hit that the creator returned with four new chapters to years later, and an anime movie adapting it all the same year.

Burn the Witch was then announced to be getting a "Season 2" for the manga's limited series with Kubo now working on new chapters, and it seems like the anime is coming back as well with a new project adapting the original one-shot that released before the four chapter series. Titled Burn the Witch 0.8, the new project has yet to confirm what kind of shape it will take but has announced a returning staff and cast from the previous anime feature film. You can check out the teaser trailer for Burn the Witch 0.8 below:

New Burn the Witch Anime Announced

Burn the Witch 0.8 will be adapting the original one-shot manga prologue Tite Kubo released with Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2018, so it will likely take the form of a new OVA or maybe even a movie production much like the first release. While that has yet to be confirmed nor has there been any release window or date revealed just yet, Burn the Witch 0.8 will feature Tatsuro Kawano returning from the first anime to direct the new project for Studio Colorido. The main voice cast has been confirmed to return too with Asami Tano as Ninny Spangcole, Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi, Shimba Tsuchiya as Balgo Parks, Hiroaki Hirata as Chief, and Rie Hikisaka as Osushi-chan.

If you wanted to check out the original Burn the Witch, you can find all of the current chapters now available to read with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library. The Burn the Witch anime is broken up into three episodes, and is available to stream with Crunchyroll. They hype Burn the Witch as such, "Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons. Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden 'reverse' side of London can see the dragons. The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

