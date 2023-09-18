New Burn the Witch Anime Story Details Revealed

Burn the Witch has announced it will be returning with a new anime, and it will actually serve as a prequel to the first anime movie released a couple of years ago! Bleach series creator Tite Kubo might currently be focused on Bleach itself right now with both a new manga and anime releases to keep track of, but the creator surprisingly made a massive comeback to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine back in 2018 with an original new project. This manga was later revealed to actually take place in the wider Bleach universe, but had more humble beginnings.

Burn the Witch's new anime project will actually be showing off those beginnings with Burn the Witch 0.8, a new project announced to be in the works. This new project will be adapting the first Burn the Witch one-shot that Kubo had released with Shonen Jump back in 2018. This one-shot introduced fans to Noel and Ninny, two witches who fought against dragons, and was so successful that it was later expanded with four more chapters and an anime movie bringing it all to life.

What Is Burn the Witch 0.8?

Burn the Witch 0.8 will be covering the events of Tite Kubo's original one-shot manga released in 2018. In this one-shot (some of which was adapted for the Burn the Witch anime movie) fans are introduced to Reverse London, a land where magical beings exists and Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole are two witches who work for an organization called Wing Bind that fights against dragons. Noel's friend Balgo ends up getting too close to one of these dragons, and it helps to reveal more of the world that was further expanded in the chapters later.

You can find the one-shot and Burn the Witch's later chapters wiht Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and the Burn the Witch anime streaming with Crunchyroll. There's no release information yet, but Burn the Witch 0.8 will feature Tatsuro Kawano returning from the first anime to direct the new project for Studio Colorido. The main voice cast has been confirmed to return too with Asami Tano as Ninny Spangcole, Yuina Yamada as Noel Niihashi, Shimba Tsuchiya as Balgo Parks, Hiroaki Hirata as Chief, and Rie Hikisaka as Osushi.

