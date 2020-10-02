Burn The Witch's Anime Debut was a Huge Hit with Bleach Fans
Burn The Witch has made its grand anime debut, and it's been a huge hit with fans looking to see what was next from Bleach series creator Tite Kubo. This project has been one of the more interesting to come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in the last few years. Rather than developing a new manga series after a popular one-shot, Kubo's one-shot for this Burn The Witch series was such a hit with Shueisha that they wanted to develop an anime feature film for it. So Kubo returned to the pages of the magazine with a new limited series.
This four chapter limited series serves as the base for the Burn The Witch film, and while it got a theatrical release in Japan, it was broken up into three episodic segments for streaming audiences in other regions. But now that the film is on Crunchyroll, fans are loving getting to see a new Kubo adventure in animated form.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Tite Kubo's Burn The Witch making its feature length animated debut, and let us know what you thought! Did you enjoy seeing Kubo's designs in action again? What did you think of the limited manga series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
New Best Girl Alert!
prevnext
Noel niihashi might be best girl of 2020 NGL 😳😌#anime #anitwt #Burn_The_Witch pic.twitter.com/HuTsxWlHkX— Sean(NewToAnitwt) (@SeanWeebReviews) October 2, 2020
Yeah, Crushing Hard
prevnext
Got the fattest crush on Noel 🥺❤️#burn_the_witch pic.twitter.com/TQxkPK6tgW— shinra (@Legendaryitachi) October 2, 2020
There's a Whole New Kubo Universe!
prevnext
Captain meeting is awesome!!!#Burn_The_Witch pic.twitter.com/nAmtjgGVo7— Sougo Akiyama 🦍👦🏻 Anime forgetful (@SougoCatrialism) October 2, 2020
Bruno Also Brought it
prevnext
Bruno Bangnyfe. That's it. That's the tweet#BURNTHEWITCH #Burn_The_Witch pic.twitter.com/Xb9v4JXd5s— v.❀ (@_nitsumii) October 2, 2020
Bless These New Kubo Designs
prevnext
It's so good to watch a new work by Tite Kubo !!#Burn_The_Witch #BurnTheWitch pic.twitter.com/HDJiIlw3nt— タキケン🇩🇿🇯🇵 (@TitouRen) October 2, 2020
Those Kubo Vibes...
prevnext
#Burn_The_Witch this movie was absolutely amazing and made me feel something I haven’t felt in a long time since I was a kid— WE FEAR THAT WHICH WE CANNOT SEE (@Xreaper1000) October 2, 2020
"Perfect"
prevnext
The #Burn_The_Witch anime is perfect. The visuals are gorgeous, the music fits perfectly, and I loved watching Noel and Ninny work together. I wish they had adapted the one-shot, but I like how it comes together by focusing on Ninny. pic.twitter.com/0BF6vKpOAB— 🎃 Spooky Ouji 🎃 (@shonen_ouji) October 2, 2020
10/10
prevnext
10/10 for Burn The Witch#Burn_The_Witch #BurnTheWitch pic.twitter.com/n6oLAh3qmj— hjrish (@hjrisk) October 2, 2020
The Real Star Though
prevnext
I would die for Osushi-chan #Burn_The_Witch pic.twitter.com/hQrHj3MA15— Tammy (@Artfortams) October 2, 2020
Wait a Minute...
prev
This scene hit hard man#Burn_The_Witch pic.twitter.com/DcwrNgMF83— ♧ TSUKASA ♡ (@TSUKAAAAAAAAASA) October 2, 2020