Burn The Witch's Anime Debut was a Huge Hit with Bleach Fans

Burn The Witch has made its grand anime debut, and it's been a huge hit with fans looking to see what was next from Bleach series creator Tite Kubo. This project has been one of the more interesting to come out of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in the last few years. Rather than developing a new manga series after a popular one-shot, Kubo's one-shot for this Burn The Witch series was such a hit with Shueisha that they wanted to develop an anime feature film for it. So Kubo returned to the pages of the magazine with a new limited series.

This four chapter limited series serves as the base for the Burn The Witch film, and while it got a theatrical release in Japan, it was broken up into three episodic segments for streaming audiences in other regions. But now that the film is on Crunchyroll, fans are loving getting to see a new Kubo adventure in animated form.

Read on to see what fans are saying about Tite Kubo's Burn The Witch making its feature length animated debut, and let us know what you thought! Did you enjoy seeing Kubo's designs in action again? What did you think of the limited manga series?