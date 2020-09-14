Bleach Creator Shares Sneak Peek at Burn The Witch Season 2

✖

Bleach creator Tite Kubo announced that there would be a "Season 2" of his limited series, Burn The Witch, and has now shared a sneak peek at what we can expect from this second batch of chapters. Burn The Witch is one of the more interesting additions to Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump library in the last year as Kubo returned with this new series after a successful one-shot release back in 2018. Shueisha liked that one-shot so much that they wanted to develop a theatrical anime project alongside of it, and now it seems that was so successful Kubo will be releasing more chapters.

Announced as a "Season 2" following the end of the four chapter limited series, the official Twitter account for Tite Kubo celebrated the announcement with a sneak peek at the next slate of chapters with some rough draft pages featuring Ninny and Noel in some kind of mystical area that will probably play into the expanded world of the franchise teased through these first four entries. Check them out:

There unfortunately is no release date set for the "Season 2" of the limited series, but Burn The Witch's anime debut will be making it our way quite shortly with its scheduled release in October. Maybe there will be a second anime adaptation to go along with this new set of chapters too? There is quite a lot already built in, so we will just have to wait and see!

Are you excited to read another wave of Burn The Witch from Tite Kubo? What did you think of the first four chapters of the limited series so far? Waiting to check out its upcoming adaptation later this Fall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!