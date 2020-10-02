Watch: Burn the Witch Is Now Available to Stream

The time has finally come! Burn the Witch is here, and it is waiting for you to watch! The hit series has brought its anime to fans around the world following its premiere in Japan, and you can check it out now on Crunchyroll.

The anime streaming service is officially hosting Burn the Witch to stream. You can check it out here for your marathon purposes. The adaptation has been split into episodes for viewing online rather than its original film format, so be sure to watch everything in the right order.

If you want to know more about the series, Burn the Witch began as a one-shot by Tite Kubo under Weekly Shonen Jump. The series marks the first Kubo has done since Bleach was finished several years ago. The series, which loosely ties into Bleach, is a supernatural one that follows two heroines named Noel and Ninny. They travel between London and Reverse London containing dragons that travel around the country. But when one of their friends falls into serious trouble, their lives are upturned in the worst of ways.

You can learn more about Burn the Witch below thanks to its official synopsis. You can also read the manga online through Viz Media:

(Photo: Colorido)

"Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people. While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons.

Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden “reverse” side of London can see the dragons. Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them.

The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

