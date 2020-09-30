How to Watch Burn the Witch

✖

Burn the Witch is the latest series for manga creator Tite Kubo to tackle. The series began as a one-shot last year in Shonen Jump before making the leap to the screen. Now, as the fall 2020 season comes into play, fans are eager to check out Burn the Witch's anime. And to help you find the show, ComicBook.com has made a watch guide for the supernatural series that you can read up on below!

When To Watch

Burn the Witch will go live to fans on Thursday, October 1 in the United States. It will be available starting at 3:00 PM CST/ 5:00 PM PST.

(Photo: Studio Colorido)

Where To Watch

Burn the Witch can be found only on Crunchyroll in North America. The series will be exclusively streamed by Crunchyroll the day it premieres in Japan. It will be hosted as a four-part miniseries rather than as a movie.

Crunchyroll will also host Burn the Witch in South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

How To Watch

If you plan to watch the series, fans will want to get an account with Crunchyroll to watch the simulcast ASAP. There are currently several subscription tiers available at Crunchyroll as well as a free trial for anyone who has yet to use the site before.

Show Details

Burn the Witch is Kubo's first series following his completion of Bleach. The story follows two heroines named Ninny Spangcole and Noel Niihashi as they protect London from powerful dragons that wander the city. You can find its official synopsis below:

"Historically 72% of all the deaths in London are related to dragons, fantastical beings invisible to the majority of the people.

While unknown to most, some people have been standing up to these dragons.

Only inhabitants of Reverse London who live in the hidden “reverse” side of London can see the dragons. Even then, only a selected few become qualified enough as witches or wizards to make direct contact with them.

The protagonists of the story are witch duo Noel Niihashi and Ninny Spangcole. They are protection agents for Wing Bind (WB), an organization for dragon conservation and management. Their mission is to protect and manage the dragons within London on behalf of the people."

Will you be tuning into Burn the Witch this fall?