Bleach Fans Loved Burn the Witch's Newest Trailer

To coincide with the release of Bleach creator Tite Kubo's newest series, Burn the Witch will be getting a special anime release that showed off a brand new trailer teasing what fans can expect from the new film. Releasing this October, the newest trailer for the Burn the Witch anime showcased its two main heroines, Ninny and Noel, taking on one of the enemies the two faced in the first official chapter of the limited series that released over the weekend. With this newest trailer, fans are definitely hyped and looking forward to seeing what else is to come!

The new Burn the Witch anime project will be released theatrically in Japan this Fall, but will be streaming around the world at various outlets and broken up into smaller episodic releases. Produced by Studio Colorido, the newest trailer shows off more of the gorgeous anime project for fans wanting to see more of Tite Kubo's works in anime form.

