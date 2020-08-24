Bleach Fans Loved Burn the Witch's Newest Trailer
To coincide with the release of Bleach creator Tite Kubo's newest series, Burn the Witch will be getting a special anime release that showed off a brand new trailer teasing what fans can expect from the new film. Releasing this October, the newest trailer for the Burn the Witch anime showcased its two main heroines, Ninny and Noel, taking on one of the enemies the two faced in the first official chapter of the limited series that released over the weekend. With this newest trailer, fans are definitely hyped and looking forward to seeing what else is to come!
The new Burn the Witch anime project will be released theatrically in Japan this Fall, but will be streaming around the world at various outlets and broken up into smaller episodic releases. Produced by Studio Colorido, the newest trailer shows off more of the gorgeous anime project for fans wanting to see more of Tite Kubo's works in anime form.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Burn the Witch's newest trailer, and let us know what you think! Are you excited to see Tite Kubo's new series in anime form? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Pure Hype
BURN THE WITCH Hyyyyyype!— Iluvatar (@IIuvatar_) August 23, 2020
It look so good, I just can't wait anymore. pic.twitter.com/0OwZWpwofr
OMG is Right!
THE BURN THE WITCH TRAILER OMGGGGG— straight haired smiley hate account (@acemaayers) August 23, 2020
It Looks so Pretty!
Fucking beautiful Burn the Witch hypeee pic.twitter.com/TfiVqDusGO— xUnforgiveNx 💀🍓 | 🧙🏻♀️ (@xUnforg1veNx) August 23, 2020
Bleach Plus a Few Other Things?
Watching the Burn the Witch trailer makes me think Mr. Kubo was just watching how to train your dragon and harry potter at the same time while writing a new Bleach story.— Isotope (@Isotoope) August 23, 2020
Tis The Season!
Must be the season of the witch... #Burn_The_Witch pic.twitter.com/S8tB3c0v39— Gutros (@HeyisGutros) August 23, 2020
Don't Forget There's Even More on the Way!
That Burn The Witch trailer got me hooked
And still awaiting for the Bleach anime continuation next year since it was one of the few anime that got me into watching anime a lot during 2012— Quil (@IgnitedQuils) August 23, 2020
It's All in the Eyes!
i just watched the burn the witch trailer..... kubo's most recognisable art aspect is rly the way he draws eyes.... man— ⚡️ linn 💧🍴🍊 (@noyabeans) August 23, 2020
Already Inspiring Great Cosplay!
Not having the right wig color or actual outfit will NOT STOP ME from cosplaying/costesting Noel Niihashi #Burn_The_Witch #cosplayergirl #cosplay pic.twitter.com/MwuwAAajJw— ❋❊Millie❊❋ (@hananokokyu) August 23, 2020
