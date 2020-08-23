Burn the Witch Confirms Anime Release Date and Streaming Options with New Cast

✖

Burn the Witch has been in the works for awhile now, and it seems the series is ready to make its debut. The series, which comes from Bleach creator Tite Kubo, promises to tell a tale worthy of any Soul Reaper. After all, this spin-off title has been praised by fans once, and they are sure to do so again when Burn the Witch hits television in October.

The show confirmed its premiere date earlier today after releasing its first trailer. Burn the Witch will go live on October 2 in Japan as well as worldwide. It turns out the show will air on Crunchyroll outside of Asia while Amazon Prime Video and Hikari TV take care of it in Japan.

Currently, the anime is slated for three episodes, and it will be shown in theaters within Japan. The streaming version of Burn the Witch will be split into parts, and its team says the installments will use an "edited version where the content will be a little different from the version that will screen [in Japanese theaters]."

To top off the big reveal, Burn the Witch also shared three new cast members. Shimba Tsuchiya will be playing Balgo Parks while Hiroaki Hirata oversees Chief. The third addition goes to Rie Hikisaka who plays Osushi-chan. Fans have know the anime's stars for sometime now as Asami Tano will play Nini Spangcole while Yuina Yamada voices Noel Niihashi.

