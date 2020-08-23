Read: Bleach Creator's Burn the Witch Manga Debuts First Chapter

✖

After initially making its debut two years ago as a fun one-shot experience, Bleach creator Tite Kubo has finally launched the first chapter of his new limited series, Burn the Witch. This new series ties into the same universe as his prior work, Bleach, and features new characters and a whole new environment with the same style and flavor that fans of Bleach had come to love over its run. For fans curious about reading through this new series for themselves, thankfully there is a totally free, legal, and easy option to do so thanks to Viz Media!

For those wanting to jump into Tite Kubo's new series, you can currently find it as part of Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library at the link here. It's completely free, and you can even find the original one-shot that began the story in the first place as the first official chapter of this new series picks up not long after the events of that original short. There are a few changes in between the two releases as the project was finalized, but it's still the same core story.

Burn the Witch will be a limited manga series with a total of four chapters for its run overall. This first chapter is nearly 60 pages long, and while the length of the following chapters has yet to be confirmed, it will be released at a weekly rate alongside the other major offerings currently running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. This limited manga series will coincide with the eventual release of its special anime project as well.

Burn the Witch has a theatrical anime project in the works with an intended release date of October 2nd. The film will be screening in theaters in Japan, but will be streaming in several episode chunks on Crunchyroll and various other options around the world upon its release. This limited manga series will most likely have a direct adaptation, so fans can get a tease of what we can expect from the upcoming film's story with these chapters!

Burn the Witch follows a pair of young witches named Ninny and Noel that work for an agency that deals in wrangling dangerous monsters in a "Reverse London," and while there are ties to the original series it seems to be an original story all on its own dealing with a whole new kind of unknown threat! What do you think? Have you read through the first chapter of Burn the Witch yet? What did you think of the one-shot? Excited to see more of Tite Kubo's work in Shonen Jump again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

