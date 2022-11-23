Naruto Fans Spot Hidden Nod in New Call of Duty Game

Naruto has been around for decades, and of course, it has gone on to inspire generations thanks to its heroes. Just like Dragon Ball's Kamehameha, Naruto has seen its most famous attacks transcend the anime fandom and take on pop culture as a whole. And now, it looks like one of Kakashi's best moves is joining that list with help from Call of Duty.

The update comes from fans as videos recently hit the web breaking down a Calling Card challenge. It seems one of the game's loftiest quests asks fans to complete all Melee Kill Challenges to unlock a very special attribute. Those who complete the task will get the 1000 Birds Calling Card, and yes – that is a nod to Naruto's very own Chidori.

What Is the Chidori?

According to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, this big challenge is a hard one to finish, but it is well worth the effort. Gamers who come out victorious will be given a Calling Card that features white-blue lightning similar to that found in the Chidori. Plus, the jutsu's name itself means 1000 Birds in English thanks to the high-pitched wail generated by the attack.

If you want to earn this Calling Card for yourself, players will need to kill 1000 combatants using just melee attacks. This means no guns are allowed or even handheld weapons like knives to complete the task. Gamers will need to hit this kill count with the butt of their gun, so you can see why this task is a hard one to finish.

Of course, Naruto fans will be the first to add this Calling Card to their collection, and it is easy to see why. Kakashi's Chidori is one of the best moves in the series, and its history goes a long way. The deadly move can only be used by the most powerful ninjas who excel in control, aim, and speed. So if you want to prove yourself in Call of Duty, earning this Calling Card would do the trick.

What do you think of this Naruto nod in Call of Duty? Have you played the game's latest entry just yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.