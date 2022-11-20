Undead Unluck Reveals Anime's Main Voice Cast

Undead Unluck will be one of the next of Shonen Jump's many action series getting a full anime adaptation debut next year, and now the anime is one step closer to fruition with the reveal of the main duo leading the charge for the voice cast! Yoshifumi Tozuka's original manga has been one of the major standouts of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since it first hit in 2020, but it's also been arguably overshadowed by some of the other series running alongside of it. But that all stands to change when it gets its full anime hitting screens next year.

Currently scheduled to release some time in 2023, Undead Unluck's anime has revealed the first two main members of the voice cast. Bringing the main unlucky duo of Fuuko Izumo and the zombified Andy to life will be Moeka Kishimoto and Yuichi Nakamura respectively. More cast members and character designs are expected to be revealed next month during Jump Festa 2023, but for now you can check out the main duo below as shared through the series' official Twitter account:

What to Expect From Undead Unluck's Anime

Undead Unluck's anime will be animated by David Production with Unlimited Produce by TMS handling the planning. The staff have yet to be revealed either, so there's plenty of time to catch up with the manga if you're curious about Undead Unluck. You can check out the newest chapters of the series through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library, and there are a few physical volumes of the manga now on shelves. Viz Media teases the first volume of the series as such:

"All Fuuko wants is a passionate romance like the one in her favorite shojo manga. Unfortunately, her Unluck ability makes that impossible. But just as Fuuko hits rock bottom, Andy sweeps her off her feet—literally! Now she's become Andy's unwilling test subject as he works to find a way to trigger a stroke of Unluck big enough to kill him for good. However, when the pair discovers a secret organization is hunting them, it puts Andy's burial plans on hold."

