Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Distances Herself From Soundtrack

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II composer Sarah Schachner has announced that she is distancing herself from the game's soundtrack. Call of Duty is known for a number of things: bombastic and cinematic campaigns, fun multiplayer modes, and iconic music. The series has seen major composers such as Hans Zimmer contribute music to the franchise to create memorable themes and music that gets the adrenaline pumping. Music is just as important to the Call of Duty franchise as any other element in the series.

With that said, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone composer Sarah Schachner has revealed that she will not be composing any more music for the games and is unhappy with the way her music is being presented for the game. She noted she doesn't have any say over how the music is used in the game, but believes that the actual soundtrack is not her "artistic intent". She also called out the game's unnamed audio director as being "increasingly challenging" and cited it as her reason for moving away from the project.

"I am sad to say I can no longer continue to compose music for MWII / Warzone," said Schachner. "Over the past couple of months the working dynamic with the audio director has become increasingly challenging and I don't see any path forward. As of now, I am unsure of the status and release plan for the soundtrack as it's been taken out of my hands.

"While I don't have any control over how the music is presented in-game, what will be released on the soundtrack is not my artistic intent in regards to mixing and mastering. Mike Dean was a part of the creative vision for the album as well as mixer Frank Wolf. We have soundtrack masters in hand from Mike which unfortunately you will never get to hear."

Many of you have been asking about the MWII soundtrack release.

Here is my statement regarding that: pic.twitter.com/UEqgpCTjUg — Sarah Schachner (@SarahSchachner) November 3, 2022

As of right now, we have no idea what Schachner's referring to when she says the audio director was "increasingly challenging". It's unclear if there's any path to resolve this on Activision's side or if Schachner's willing to return should things get smoothed over. Either way, it seems like Infinity Ward will have to find a new composer for future games.

