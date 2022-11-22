Naruto Funko Pop Collection Adds Tsunade AAA Anime Exclusive

Naruto: Shippuden fans have yet another AAA Anime exclusive Funko Pop to add to their collection. This time it's The Fifth Hokage Tsunade utilizing Creation Rebirth, which is a regeneration technique that allows her to rapidly heal even the most massive of injuries. As great as that sounds, using the technique comes with a high price – it will shorten her overall lifespan.

The Naruto Tsunade (Creation Rebirth) AAA Anime exclusive Funko Pop is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $19.99 (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22) with a release date set for February 2023. If you're looking for something to get you over the top for free shipping, there are plenty of recently released Funko Pops in the Naruto lineup that are listed below. Many are in-stock and shipping now.

We got a big wave of Naruto: Shippudden Funko Pops back in August and September starting with Killer Bee and Young Kakashi with Chidori Funko Pop exclusives and continuing with a full wave that features a generous collection of commons and exclusives. A breakdown of the new Naruto Funko Pops are listed below complete with pre-order links. Exclusives are highlighted. Note that shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code HOLIDAYFREE22 at checkout.

While you're at it, make sure to check out the Boruto Hokage Rock Funko Pop collection that is currently three figures into a seven figure GameStop exclusive set. When complete, the figures will come together to form the iconic Hokage Rock. At the time of writing, Hashirama Senju (the First Hokage), Tobirama Senju (the Second Hokage), and Hiruzen Sarutobi (the Third Hokage) were available to pre-order here. The remaining Bortuo Funko Pops in the series will be added to that link in the coming months.

Originally created by Masashi Kishimoto for Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in 1999, Naruto follows a young ninja, with a sealed demon within him, that wishes to become the leader of his home village. The series ran for 700 chapters overall, and was adapted into an anime series by Studio Pierrot and Aniplex that ran from 2002 to 2017. The series was popular enough to warrant a sequel, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations which is set several years after the events of the original Naruto story and features the children of many of its key characters such as Naruto and Hinata.