Captain Laserhawk Trailer Outs an Assassin's Creed Cameo

Netflix's take on the world of Blood Dragon has a big Ubisoft cameo that takes fans back to the world of assassins in a unique way.

Following some serious success with the likes of Castlevania, Castlevania: Nocturne, and The Witcher, it should come as no surprise that Netflix is diving more into the realm of video game adaptations. Arriving this month, Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix won't just be exploring the wild world of Far Cry, but will be incorporating some other characters made popular by the video game producers at Ubisoft. One such character looks as if he's been ripped from the world of Assassin's Creed, though he isn't like any other assassin we've seen.

Despite the fact that this new assassin is a giant bullfrog, that doesn't stop him from living up to his profession, as seen in the latest trailer. The Assassin's Creed franchise has focused on players taking control of various figures throughout history across a number of locales, though all of the avatars have been human to date. With the recent arrival of Assassin's Creed Mirage in the gaming world, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Ubisoft is looking to further have the franchise's aesthetic appear in some surprising ways.

The Bullfrog Assassin

Captain Laserhawk will hit Netflix on October 19th this month, following the titular character as he finds himself running undercover missions following a heist gone wrong. Blood Dragon was first introduced as a DLC for the game Far Cry 3, giving fans the opportunity to explore a neon future that had more than a few colorful characters in its midst. With the new trailer, Bullfrog's skills are put on display and shows how he might be small, but he's still amazingly fierce.

Don't be fooled by his appearance...this assassin blows bubbles and can predict who will die first! Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix premieres on Oct. 19th only on Netflix, brought to you by Ubisoft & Adi Shankar! pic.twitter.com/VZ4OkEPhEt — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 11, 2023

If you wanted to learn more about Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix, here's how Netflix describes the upcoming anime adaptation that dives into the world of Far Cry, "The series is set in an alternative 1992 in the country formerly known as the USA. Now called Eden, it is a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden's top security prison Supermaxx. He must now lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions in order to survive."

Which Ubisoft characters are you hoping to see appear in the upcoming Blood Dragon anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Far Cry.