Captain Laserhawk Release Date Announced With Netflix Trailer

Adi Shankar has a lot of animated projects now in the works with Netflix, and Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix has finally set its release date with a full trailer! Shankar has been teaming up with Netflix to bring video game franchises to life, and following the success of Castlevania (which is going to be expanding its universe with a new series this week) the creator is now bringing one of Ubisoft’s most interesting titles to life. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is inspired not only by the Far Cry 3 spin-off, but Ubisoft’s video game franchises overall.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix not only is inspired by the 1990s and Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon, but the first full trailer for the new series reveals that it’s actually going to be a full on Ubisoft universe shout out with the likes of Assassin’s Creed, Rayman, Rainbow Six Siege, and more. Coming to Netflix later this October, you can check out the newest and fullest look at Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix in the video above released during Netflix’s Drop 01 digital event.

When to Watch Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix will be streaming with Netflix starting on October 19th. Created and produced by Adi Shankar, and directed by Mehdi Leffad for animation studio Bobbypills, the series stars Nathaniel Curtis as Dolph Laserhawk, Mark Ebulue as Marcus Holloway, Boris Hiestand as Alex, Adi Shankar as Niji Six, and “Ballak as Bullfrog. New additions to the voice cast include Caroline Ford as The Warden, David Menkin as Rayman, Courtney Mae-Briggs as Jade, Glenn Wrage as Pay’J, and Daniel York Loh as Pagan Min.

As for what to expect from the story behind the new series, Ubisoft teases Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix as such, “The series is set in an alternative 1992 in the country formerly known as the USA.Now called Eden, it is a technocracy ruled by propaganda and corruption. Super-soldier Dolph Laserhawk has just been betrayed by the love of his life and locked up in Eden’s top security prison Supermaxx. He must now lead a team of rebel outcasts on risky undercover missions in order to survive.”

