‘Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card’ Confirms Familiar Dub Cast

Funimation’s English dub of Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card recently released online, and fans have noticed the additions of some very familiar voices for two of the series’ major characters.

Not only will a new set of Cardcaptor Sakura fans be able to experience the series that fans are really enjoying, but they’ll hear very familiar voices from actors who’ve played the characters before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

✨My magical girl dreams have finally come true!✨ I’m playing Sakura in #CardcaptorSakuraClearCard and my Syaoran @ElCidRecords is along for the ride! Join us Wednesday’s on #FunimationNow! pic.twitter.com/Th9EN4CaxH — Monica Rial (@Rialisms) January 23, 2018

Voicing Sakura in the new series is Monica Rial, who voiced the character in the dub of Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle and can be heard as the voice of Bulma in Dragon Ball Super. Voicing her love interest Syaoran is Jason Liebrecht, who also voiced the character in the Tsubasa: Reservoir Chronicle dub and can be heard as Finnian in Black Butler.

The English dub of Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card just recently premiered its first episode, and you can stream it on FunimationNow.

For those unfamiliar with Cardcaptor Sakura, the series follows Sakura, an elementary student who discovers she has magical powers after accidentally releasing a set of magical cards from a mysterious book. CLAMP’s original manga ran for 12 volumes from November 1996 to July 2000.

CLAMP launched the Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear Card sequel manga in June 2016 and follows Sakura in junior high school. After a prophetic dream about a mysterious figure, the Sakura Cards turn blank and are rendered completely powerless. Sakura and her friends then set out on a quest to find out what is wrong. Along with her guardians and protectors, Cerberus and Yue, Sakura must find and capture the transparent cards using a new, and much stronger key.

The original characters all are returning, but are middle school aged. Director of the original 1990s series and films Morio Asaka is returning to direct the new series for Madhouse. CLAMP’s Nanase Ohkawa is handling the composition, and will contribute to the scripts. Animation director for the previous series and films Kunihiko Hamada is the character designer, and CLAMP’s Mokona will handle costume and card designs. Masafumi Mima will sound direct, and Takayuki Negishi is composing the music. Maaya Sakamoto will also be returning to perform the opening theme song, “CLEAR.”

The original 1990s series will also be receiving a 4K remaster that scans its original 35mm film negatives digitally into 4K. The 11-disc set features the anime’s two seasons: the “Clow Card” arc, which ran for 46 episodes from April 1998 to June 1999, and the “Sakura Card” arc, which ran for 24 episodes from September 1999 to March 2000.