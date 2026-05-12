Cartoon Network Revival Recreates Goofy Villain as Terrifying Nightmare

Cartoon Network has never been shy about revisiting some of its best franchises, with this week seeing the return of Mordecai and Rigby via Regular Show: The Lost Tapes. Other franchises that have made a comeback over the years include the likes of Adventure Time, The Powerpuff Girls, Total Drama Island, and more. Recently, one major action series has made a return thanks to a new series, and with it, things are looking a little bit different this time around. In a preview for the future of the reboot, one of Ben Tennyson’s greatest foes is looking far more terrifying than we have ever seen him.

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Dynamite Comics has seen some great success with Ben 10’s recent comic book reboot, with the first issue recently selling out. While the new series has re-imagined several characters, such as Ben’s grandfather Max, a preview has revealed a fresh take on one of Ben’s sillier villains. Zombozo, who appeared in one of Ben 10’s earliest episodes, was a clown who used a machine known as the “Psyclown” to drain the life of targets to feed himself. In the fourth issue of the reboot, the cover shows that a new take on the killer clown is set to be introduced, and as you can see from the image below, he’ll look far more terrifying this time around when he debuts in the future.

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Ben 10’s Whacky Antagonist

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Zombozo, for those who might be unfamiliar with the character, first appeared in Ben 10’s first season, specifically in the sixth episode of the series titled “Last Laugh.” While the villainous clown could be unnerving, he certainly wasn’t the nightmarish iteration that is preparing to arrive in the Dynamite Comic. Like many other villains that faced Ben and his family, Zombozo would return several times in future Ben 10 cartoons, sometimes getting new designs along with the core cast. Ironically enough, Zombozo was voiced by two different legends in the voice acting world.

When the nefarious ringleader first appeared in Ben 10, Zombozo was voiced by John Kassir. Kassir might be best known for voicing Roger Rabbit and Tales From The Crypt’s Cryptkeeper, having had a long history when it came to bringing iconic characters to life. Eventually, Zombozo’s original voice actor stepped aside, with veteran voice actor John Dimaggio taking on the role for the remainder of the Ben 10 franchise. For those who need a refresher, DiMaggio isn’t just known for voicing Futurama’s Bender and Adventure Time’s Jake, but he also played none other than the Joker in the legendary animated film, Batman: Under the Red Hood. As of the writing of this article, Cartoon Network hasn’t hinted at the idea of a new Ben 10 series joining its comic book counterpart, though considering the long history of the franchise, it might one day make a return to the small screen.

What do you think of the transformation of Zombozo? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Ben 10 News