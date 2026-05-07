Cartoon Network Revival Changes Major Character

While Cartoon Network is still creating original content to this day, the cable network hasn’t been shy when it comes to revisiting some of its biggest franchises. Later this month, Regular Show is bringing back Mordecai, Rigby, and the other park employees with Regular Show: The Lost Tapes. Surprisingly, the hilarious animated series isn’t the only big CN comeback in 2026. Earlier this month, Ben 10 returned to the entertainment world with a new comic book series that makes the introduction of Ben Tennyson. In this new comic, not every character is looking exactly as they did in the original Cartoon Network series.

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With the release of Ben 10’s first issue from Dynamite Comics, the original creators of the series have returned to make a new universe for the popular animated character. While Ben Tennyson and his cousin Gwen look quite similar to how they debuted in the Cartoon Network show, Grandpa Max has received a makeover. With the three attempting to enjoy a camping trip, readers get the opportunity to see that Max not only is sporting a beard in this new reboot, but he has also some shed some weight from the previous iterations that we saw over the course of the franchise. You can check out a full look at the new Grandpa Max below.

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Absolute Ben 10

Image courtesy of Cartoon Network

In a recent interview to hype the comic book comeback for Ben 10, co-creator of the original series, Joe Casey, discussed how this reboot is built as an “Absolute” version of the character. “As original creators of the entire Ben 10 phenomenon, this comic book is a huge deal for us. For Ben 10 fans, both new and old, we’re committed to giving you everything you could possibly want in this series. We’ve got every previous incarnation to draw from, and we’re not holding anything back. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again… this is the most ‘Absolute’ Ben 10 you can get!”

While this new Ben 10 does bring back some of the biggest Cartoon Network characters, a television adaptation of this story has yet to be confirmed. One of the creators of the original series, Duncan Rouleau, has been hoping to see Ben Tennyson and his supporting cast return to the cable network, even going so far as to tell fans that “we will do everything we can to make it happen. We are hoping that with the Cartoon Network shake-up settling a little there is a possibility, unfortunately, nothing to report at the moment.” This quote came before the recent acquisition of Warner Bros by Paramount/Skydance, leaving many to wonder what Cartoon Network’s future will be. Even if Ben 10 will never return to the world of animation, it’s clear that Man of Action is still working to make sure that the Tennyson family has a role in entertainment.

What do you think of this new take on Ben’s grandfather? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!