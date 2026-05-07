Iconic Cartoon Network Series Returns with a Darker Edge in The Brand-New Ben 10 Reboot

Cartoon Network was a major part of millions of people’s childhoods. The ‘90s and 2000s were a golden age of cartoons, spawning countless iconic series and brands that still endure today. Without a doubt, Ben 10 was one of the biggest successes of that period. It was an instant hit, spawning three sequel series, a couple of live-action and animated movies, and even a reboot. The story of Ben Tennyson finding a watch that let him transform into a near infinite number of aliens in an endless fight against colorful enemies captured countless imaginations. What fans of the show haven’t imagined themselves with their own Omnitrix and set of aliens? Even six years after the last Ben 10 release, the fandom has never given up on it.

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Finally, fans have an all-new way to relive the classic series. Dynamite Entertainment just dropped the first issue of their new Ben 10 comic. It takes us all the way back to when Ben first found the Omnitrix, but reimagines everything in a darker, grittier world. This is Ben 10 like you’ve never seen before, but it’s still more than familiar enough to get fans’ hearts pounding. It’s a new take on a classic that still hits all the best notes while giving us a fresh perspective and higher stakes than ever.

A Darker Universe for an Absolute Reimagining

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

This series kicked off with Vilgax recounting the many planets he conquered, and how there was only one weapon in the universe powerful enough to upend his reign. Back on Earth, Ben and Gwen bickered like they always do. Unfortunately, Gwen cut too deep when she said that Ben’s parents sent him on this family road trip to get rid of him for the summer. Ben stormed off, while the military detected the Omnitrix screeching through the atmosphere. Just like the original, it landed in front of Ben and bonded to him, but unlike the show, an entire army of military personnel was on site immediately.

Ben took off and ran into the first of Vilgax’s many operatives: a bear that’d been transformed into a deadly cyborg. He accidentally transformed into Four Arms, showcasing the detailed, unnerving way he transformed and fought it. He timed out before he could finish the fight, but was able to immediately transform into Heatblast and scare the animal away. He was on his own, stuck in a new alien form for an undisclosed amount of time, and had the military hot on his tail. All the while, Grandpa Max muttered that he knew something like this would happen, but that it was all too soon. This new series isn’t pulling any punches, and it all kicked off with a much darker origin for everyone’s favorite ten-year-old hero.

A Fresh Take that Still Reminds Us of the Original

Image Courtesy of Dynamite Entertainment

So, how does this reboot compare to the original series? The main beats are practically identical, except for the military’s presence and Vilgax not being blasted to near smitherins in the pursuit. The details are when things start to diverge. In the original, Ben was just a spunky kid who was in over his head. In the comic, he has a chip on his shoulder. He acted exactly like the original would here, but I expect he’ll be a lot more dour and deal with more emotional weight as the series progresses. The stakes have risen exponentially. Vilgax conquering ten planets in Alien Force was a major achievement, but here he casually remarked how he’s done that to endless worlds.

The overall tone is aimed at a slightly older audience than the original, as it’s rooted in more mature situations and horror elements, but not so much that it would turn off a younger audience. This is made to appeal to kids and adults who remember the original alike, and it strikes a great middle ground. It’s a bit too fast-paced at times, and I would have liked to see a proper shot of the Omnitrix after it crashed, but this is clearly a reboot done out of love for the original. It takes us through familiar territory without feeling like it’s retreading, and that’s the best thing a reboot could do.

Ben 10 #1 is on sale now!

What aliens are you most excited to see in the reboot? Leave a comment in the comment section below and join the conversation on the ComicBook Forums!