Ben 10 Shares First Trailer For Series Reboot

Cartoon Network hasn’t been shy when it comes to bringing back some of its biggest franchises with new series. Adventure Time has released several mini-series and spin-offs to celebrate the Land of Oooo, with Regular Show set to release its spin-off series, Regular Show: The Lost Tapes, next month. Despite these comebacks, there has been one Cartoon Network franchise that fans have been dying to see. While a new animated chapter of Ben 10 has yet to be confirmed, this isn’t stopping the creators responsible for the franchise from creating new stories for Ben Tennyson. To hype Ben’s return this year, the Ben 10 reboot has dropped its first trailer.

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Next month, Dynamite Comics is releasing the first issue of an ongoing Ben 10 comic book series. Rather than continuing the story of Ben Tennyson from the various Cartoon Network series, the original creators are, instead, starting from scratch. The upcoming comic will imagine a new story for Ben and his family, as the titular hero once again comes into contact with the Omnitrix. Ben 10’s creators, the group known as Man of Action, are working together to create this new universe, with writer Joe Casey leading the charge. Casey, for those who might be unfamiliar, has played a big part in the franchise, while also earning his chops as a comic book writer with the likes of Uncanny X-Men, Spider-Man, Superman, G.I. Joe, Incredible Hulk, and many more. You can check out the first trailer below.

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Ben 10’s Return

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Alongside the trailer, writer Joe Casey had previously discussed how he and the creators of Man of Action are looking to create an “Absolute” version of Ben 10 for old and new fans alike, “As original creators of the entire Ben 10 phenomenon, this comic book is a huge deal for us. For Ben 10 fans, both new and old, we’re committed to giving you everything you could possibly want in this series. We’ve got every previous incarnation to draw from and we’re not holding anything back. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… this is the most ‘Absolute’ Ben 10 you can get!” With the success of DC’s Absolute line, it makes sense that a franchise like Ben 10 would capitalize on this brand-new world’s aesthetic.

While some fans might be saddened to see that this new comic isn’t opening the door to a new animated revival, this doesn’t mean that one of Ben 10’s creators isn’t hoping to see a new cartoon released. Duncan Rouleau has stated in the past that not only would he like to return to Ben Tennyson’s world, but he would love to create a new story for a very different Ben. Ben 1000 was introduced to the Cartoon Network series as an adult version of the character from a faraway future, and Rouleau confirmed he’d love to create a special focusing on the alternate character.

What do you think of Ben 10’s upcoming return via Dynamite Comics? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!