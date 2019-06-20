Castlevania Kicks Off Emmy Nomination Campaign

Netflix’s Castlevania series slammed into viewers like a stake hammering into Dracula’s arc. With the series already confirmed for a third series, the further adventures of Trevor Belmont, Sypha Belnades, and Alucard will be told following the action packed second season finale. Not satisfied with simply receiving an additional season order, Castlevania is looking to sink its teeth into the Emmy Awards with Netflix beginning a new campaign to get the animated series further recognition.

Powerhouse Animation, the studio that brought this Castlevania series to life, dropped the news via their Twitter Account that the series would be looking for an Emmy win with a new poster:

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series itself ended on quite the final note, with Trevor and his gang managing to do the unthinkable and seemingly defeat Dracula once and for all. However, much like the game series it was based on, all is not as it seems and threads that were displayed during the season finale promise new insidious threats crawling out of the castle in season three. Written by comic book veteran, Warren Ellis, the series combined stellar action with witty humor to deliver a whip cracking good time. Are you tired of vampire puns yet? Well too bad!

Whether or not the next season will continue pulling its influence from games in the series, there are certainly a number of different categories that the series could be placed under for an Emmy nomination to be sure.

What do you think of the announcement that Castlevania is aiming for an Emmy? Which award do you think the vampiric Netflix series should win? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime!

If you’re not familiar with Netflix’s take on Castlevania, then you can check out the show’s first season on Netflix as well. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, eventually confirming the release of a second season due to its quick popularity. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989 for the Nintendo Entertainment System, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads as such: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”