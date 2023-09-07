Castlevania: Nocturne - Where Are Alucard And Dracula?

Castlevania: Nocturne has released its latest trailer, giving fans of the supernatural series a closer look into the animated adaptation that will be adapting elements from video games Rondo of Blood and Symphony of The Night. While the days of Trevor and Sypha are long done, as Nocturne will take place hundreds of years following the events of the first series, there are some immortal characters that could make a comeback. Unfortunately, neither Dracula nor his son, Alucard, appear in the latest trailer or any promotional materials, and there's a reason for that.

To start, the latest trailer shows quite a few vampires that are attempting to harken in a new era thanks to their "Vampire Messiah". While this could potentially refer to Dracula, the ending of the original series gave us a very different take on the Lord of the Vampires. Not only was the vampire king brought back from the underworld, but his beloved Lisa was as well, with the two embracing and deciding to live a more mundane life without relying on any powers of darkness. While Lisa might be long gone at this point, it would seem that Dracula isn't set to have a key role in Richter's upcoming adventure.

(Photo: Powerhouse)

Alucard x Dracula: Where Are The Vampires?

As for Alucard, much like he was in the first series, he has returned to a deep sleep, at least if Nocturne is following the video games as its source material. Eventually, the son of Dracula does awaken, learning that Richter has apparently joined the dark side, so it's entirely possible that Alucard doesn't make any sort of appearance in the next season of the Netflix series. The timeline for Nocturne appears to take place prior to the events of both Rondo of Blood and Symphony of the Night, meaning that Alucard might be making his first appearance in future seasons.

If you want to know more about this animated series that places Richter Belmont in the driver's seat, here's how Netflix describes the upcoming sequel, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."