Castlevania: Nocturne Releases New Poster

Netflix is set to bring back Castlevania thanks to Nocturne and has a new poster to prove it with a trailer on the way.

Castlevania became one of Netflix's biggest animated series for good reason. Focusing on the video game franchise that saw the Belmont bloodline taking on Dracula and his hordes of creatures of the night, Nocturne is aiming to bring back the series by following some new, and old, characters. Prior to its release later this month, Castlevania has dropped a new poster highlighting its two main characters in Richter and Annette for the supernatural story taking place in France in the late 1700s.

The Castlevania game series first debuted decades ago, with its initial entry arriving on the Nintendo Entertainment System. Since its arrival, the Konami franchise has continued to weave new stories that will routinely focus on a world where Dracula, or even his legacy, are haunting mankind. In the first four seasons of the initial animated series, viewers followed Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Dracula's son Alucard as they attempted, and succeeded, in taking down the Lord of the Vampires. Much like the original series was loosely based on entries in the video game franchise, such as Castlevania 3, Nocturne appears to be doing the same with the likes of Rondo of Blood and potentially Symphony of the Night.

Nocturne Rises

Netflix took to its official social media account to share the new poster that sees new star Richter Belmont and Maria side-by-side. Richter is the ancestor of Trevor and Sypha, who were shown to have both survived the events of the initial four seasons. While Dracula has yet to be featured in any of the promotional material for Nocturne, the end of the fourth season hinted that the dark lord is still "alive" and kicking. Luckily, fans won't have to wait much longer to see a new trailer for the supernatural series.

Liberté, Egalité, Fraternité. Trailer drops tomorrow. Castlevania: Nocturne premieres September 28, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/O5gWx3IrjJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 6, 2023

If you want a breakdown of the upcoming sequel series, here's how Netflix describes the adventures of Richter Belmont in Castlevania: Nocturne, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

Are you hyped to return to the world of vampire slaying? Which Castlevania games do you think would be worthy of an animated series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of these creatures of the night.