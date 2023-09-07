Castlevania: Nocturne Releases New Trailer

The Castlevania Universe will be expanding on Netflix later this month with a brand new series following a brand new set of characters from the Castlevania video game franchise, and now we have gotten another look at what to expect from the new anime series with a new trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne! This new era of the franchise moves the series' timeline forward several years after the Trevor, Sypha, and Alucard had defeated Dracula in the original series, and a whole new group of deadly vampires have taken over in his place with this new series set during the French Revolution period.

Focusing on Richter Belmont, the son of Trevor and Sypha, and inspired by the Symphony of the Night and Rondo of Blood entries, Castlevania: Nocturne is gearing up for its premiere around the world on Netflix later this month with an intense new trailer. Teasing more of the high octane action that fans loved seeing in the four season long original series (which you can now catch up with on Netflix), you can check out the newest trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne in the video above.

How to Watch Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne premieres on Netflix on September 28th. Featuring Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley as showrunners (with Bradley also serving duties as the Creator/Writer), Sam and Adam Deats as directors, and Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation producing for Netflix, Castlevania: Nocturne has been announced to run for eight episodes and stars the likes of Edward Bluemel, Thuso Mbedu, Pixie Davies, Sharon D. Clarke, Richard Dormer, Iain Glen, Sydney James Harcourt, Elarica Johnson, Nastassja Kinski, Zahn McClarnon, Aaron Neil, Franka Potente, and Sophie Skelton.

As for what to expect from the next series in the Castlevania Universe, Netflix teases Castlevania: Nocturne as such, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

What do you think of this newest trailer for Castlevania: Nocturne? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!