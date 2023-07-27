Castlevania: Nocturne Episode Count Revealed

Netflix and Powerhouse Animation found a successful formula in bringing to life the Belmont family and their fight against Dracula and his armies of the undead. The original Castlevania series on the streaming service garnered four seasons that followed Trevor Belmont, Sypha, and Alucard as they dealt with both the undead king, along with the fallout from his demise. Now, taking the opportunity to introduce Richter Belmont many generations after Trevor and Sypha's story, Netflix has revealed the episode count for Nocturne's first season.

Richter Belmont has a long history in the Castlevania series, appearing in quite a few entries over the years. This upcoming animated series will take place in 1792 during the French Revolution, and if it follows the source material, there might just be one major character making a comeback from the show's initial four seasons. Thanks to being an immortal dhampir, Alucard played a major role in Richter's life in the Castlevania gaming series, and while not featured in promotional materials so far, might just have a part to play in Nocturne.

Castlevania: Nocturne's Episode Count

Arriving on September 28th, the Castlevania sequel series is set to arrive with eight episodes. With each installment running for around twenty-five minutes, it will be interesting to see if Nocturne is able to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor and garner multiple seasons. Based on the events of the video games' story, Richter Belmont will have quite a few undead challenges in his path to continue the family tradition.

If you want a breakdown on the upcoming sequel series, here's how Netflix describes the adventures of Richter Belmont in Castlevania: Nocturne, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and night creatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

Are you hyped for the return of Konami's vampire slayers? Do you think Dracula will have a role to play in Nocturne? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Castlevania.