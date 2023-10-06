Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Trailer Drops Harmony of Dissonance Easter Egg

Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 has been confirmed by Netflix, which is good news considering the giant cliffhanger that capped off the first season of the vampire-slaying animated series. While the recent trailer confirming Richter Belmont's comeback didn't have much in the way of new footage, one particular beat harkens to one of the big video games in the series. Thanks to Nocturne's surprising appearance in season one, it would seem that another Belmont's tale is set to be explored when Castlevania returns.

Warning. We'll be diving into spoilers from Castlevania: Nocturne Season One in this article, so if you haven't watched Richter Belmont's Netflix adventure, turn back now. Halfway through Richter Belmont's animated adventure, he was confronted by a mysterious figure who turned out to be his grandfather, Juste Belmont. While he might be an old man in Netflix's television series, he first appeared far young in the video game Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance. During his adventure, he was considered to be one of the most ruthless members of the Belmont Clan and just so happens to be the grandson of Simon Belmont, the vampire hunter who started it all in the first game of the franchise on the Nintendo Entertainment System.

Harmony of Dissonance Easter Egg

In Nocturne's Season 2 trailer, we see a figure, presumably Juste, standing at the memorial site to Lydie Erlanger. Lydie played a significant role in Harmony of Dissonance but thanks to the game's multiple endings, her fate here is up for debate. While she clearly has passed on in the animated series timeline, it has yet to be seen if she died as a result of Juste's previous adventure or had fallen to the effects of time.

Castlevania: Nocturne's first season ended on a giant cliffhanger, with the arrival of the son of Dracula, Alucard. Arriving in the final moments of the season finale, Alucard was able to take down a major villain while also making his introduction to Richter and company, promising to play a major role in Nocturne's second season.

