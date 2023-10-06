Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 Announced

Castlevania: Nocturne was such a success with Netflix that it has officially been announced for Season 2! Castlevania: Nocturne helped to expand Netflix and Adi Shankar's new Castlevania Universe with a brand new series set 300 years after the events of the four season original run, and with it fans were introduced to a whole new group of vampires and vampire hunters. But the first season came to an end with a very shocking cliffhanger that set the stage for what could be coming in the next season. Thankfully, a Season 2 for Castlevania: Nocturne has been officially announced to be in the works!

Castlevania: Nocturne introduced fans to a new member of the Belmont clan, Richter, as he took on all sorts of powerful vampire enemies in the French Revolution era, and Netflix has announced that Season 2 is now in the works! There is currently no set release window or date for the next season of Castlevania: Nocturne as of this initial announcement, but you can check out the special teaser for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 below as released by Netflix.

How to Catch Up With Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2

The first season of Castlevania: Nocturne ends things in a pretty shocking way with some big teases for some of the faces we'll see involved in the coming episodes, so you'll want to catch up with the eight episode first season now streaming with Netflix. If you wondering how it all turned out, you can check out ComicBook.com's review here. Kevin Kolde and Clive Bradley served as showrunners (with Bradley also serving duties as the Creator/Writer), Sam and Adam Deats served as directors, and Project 51 Productions and Powerhouse Animation produced the series for Netflix.

The staff and cast will be returning for Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2, and Netflix teases the first season as such, "France, 1792 – the height of the French Revolution. In a remote part of western France, the counter-revolutionary aristocracy has forged an alliance with a terrifying Vampire Messiah, who promises to 'eat the sun' and unleash an army of vampires and nightcreatures to crush the revolution and enslave humanity. Annette, a sorceress from the Caribbean, seeks out Richter Belmont, last descendant of the long-fabled family of vampire hunters, to lead the resistance."

